ILikeBernie, and the dismay of Hillary Clinton

In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton dominated the endorsement race.

She had the support of all of the prominent Democrats in the moments following her nomination, while Bernie Sanders and Martin O’Malley settled for the leftovers. For the campaign of a politician like Martin O’Malley, it was a death sentence. His tenure as mayor of Baltimore was dramatically celebrated in HBO’s The Wire in the figure of Tommy Carcetti – an idealistic politician who sacrifices his values ​​in the service of his ambitions and the political machine. A politician like this needs the support of as many donors as possible, and the fact that Hillary Clinton was getting all the air in this exclusive room left O’Malley with about 0.5% of the caucuses. Iowa. A politician like Bernie Sanders is another story.

For Bernie Sanders, popular support for ordinary voters is much more important than support for powerful elites. It was his strength in 2016 with #FeelTheBern, and it remains his strength in 2020 with #ILikeBernie, and his army of volunteers and small donors. Just like in 2016, Hillary Clinton doesn’t seem to know how it works, and the citizens of Twitter desperately want to teach her with a flood of scathing responses to her recent quote that “nobody likes” Bernie – at least one of whom former Councilor Clinton.

Do endorsements even count against this kind of fan enthusiasm? Despite the weak approvals of traditional kingsmiths and power players, the 2016 Sanders campaign won in 21 states, garnering 46% of the promised delegates and led the race to the convention. Meanwhile, in the Republican primaries, Donald Trump garnered very few high profile mentions – and almost no newspaper mentions – while easily beating his opponents state after state.

Sanders’ comparisons with Trump are never far from the lips of many traditional experts, and although much of this trend is based on a flawed theory of “horseshoe” politics (that “the far left” and the far right of the political spectrum) lean towards each other), there is a core of truth hidden in it. Sanders and Trump built their political successes on a perception of authenticity. This is what made their fans so passionate, despite the lack of institutional support. But while Donald Trump is an erratic and unprincipled con artist who built this perception mainly on the basis of his shameless embrace of racist and sexist rhetoric – “he says it like that” – Bernie Sanders is considered authentic because he has consistently fought for the same causes, with the same vigor without compromise, for four decades.

Since entering politics in the early 1980s, if not long before – the image of him as a young activist arrested during a civil rights demonstration in Chicago speaks volumes – Bernie Sanders has fought for a vision of justice that most Americans only recently came to. A vision that embraces issues of race, gender and sexuality, but also of class, and the ways in which these concepts interact. And it is precisely because of this commitment that voters love him when, within the political machine, “nobody likes him”.

This is what Clinton said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, telling Sanders that “no one wants to work with him, he did nothing. He was a career politician”. She was specifically referring to Sanders’ role in Congress, but what she revealed is that she is still deeply in denial of her 2016 loss.

While it is still important to point out that Clinton received almost three million more votes than Donald Trump – and would have won the presidency if our electoral system had not kept an unnecessary relic of the worst historical crimes in our country – , it should be noted that her main shortcoming as a candidate played a role in her poor performance in key states.

It was and is perceived by many voters as inauthentic. She plays political games too well and too willingly, adjusting her public and private positions to her audience. Someone who doesn’t play at all, who – in Sanders’ own words – doesn’t “tolerate bullshit very well”, must look like a strange creature. His problem with him is not that he is a “career politician”, but that he built this career on the basis of local support, rather than mutual political help within the institutions of power. . Why doesn’t he just play ball?

In other contexts, Clinton has made it clear that she still blames Sanders for Donald Trump’s victory. The fact that Bernie’s firm principles put her flexibility to such relief may have made her shortcomings more visible and played a role in her failed bid, but her latest comments make it clear that she doesn’t believe in any other way for politics works. Backroom agreements and tested positions are politics for her. The idea of ​​trying to build a better system – one that works for justice for all – is “just a baloney” to her, and she feels “so bad that people have been sucked into it.”

We, too, feel bad, Hillary. You were also a career politician and you may have gotten your name on more bills than Bernie Sanders – and I am sure your fellow senators were impressed with your work – but none of us can name one. Your lack of vision and the political strategies cemented in the 1990s prevented you from lobbying for the type of change that could have been your legacy. People will remember Bernie Sanders Medicare for all, whether or not the bill received a floor vote.

Visionary change must look like a baloney for someone who has adapted perfectly to political stagnation. Bernie was no more responsible for the fact that you were labeled “Crooked Hillary” than you were responsible for the fact that Barack Obama was labeled Muslim. In both cases, the slander was an exaggeration of the real story. And although the political weaknesses are fair, the fact that your collaborators chose to spread the image of Obama in a turban in 2008 indicates the flaw in your character – in the character of the people with whom you surround yourself and in your approach global politics – that the biggest Sanders fans have rejected in you. The flaw that Trump capitalized on with this nickname.

So yes, by the standards on which you have built your career, Bernie Sanders is a failure and “nobody” likes it. His authenticity and his principles are incompatible with the kind of gaiety and kisses that could have earned him even more approvals. Fortunately for him, we are a lot of nobodies in the world, and we don’t just exist on Twitter behind the explosion of #ILikeBernie messages that emerged in response to your interview. We are voting.

So when asked if you would approve in case he wins the nomination – that you “are not going to go yet”, it is tempting to point out your hypocrisy, but the most important point is: we don’t care . We have gone from politicians like you.

