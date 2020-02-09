Ikpeazu, S’East Rep caucus meet, agree to cooperation

The Southeast Caucus of the House of Representatives has reaffirmed its willingness to work with state governments to develop the zone.

When Aba spoke in the Abia Governor’s Lodge, members of the Southeast Caucus of the House of Representatives visited Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the chairman of the Caucus and deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha said the Rep-Caucus is looking for ways to work closely with the administration to achieve their goals and to generate greater democratic dividends for the people of the state and the southeastern region.

This was announced in a press release that the Chief Press Secretary sent to DAILY POST on Sunday morning to Abia’s governor Onyebuchi Ememanka.

However, Governor Ikpeazu said in his replies that the state of Abia had been massively destroyed due to the erosion threat and regretted that the state had not received an environmental fund to support it.

The governor complained that the state of Abia had lost schools and buildings due to erosion.

Ikpeazu also said that he needs legislative support to ensure that Ikot-Ekpene-Aba Street, Ikot-Ekpene-Umuahia Street, and other Abia State roads are repaired to dealers and business people who flood the state, to grant more access roads.

Regarding the policy of his administration, the governor asked for the support of members of the National Assembly from the Southeast Zone in realizing his administration’s Enyimba Economic City project.

He explained that the project would create 700,000 jobs for people in the southeast, among other things.

Governor Ikpeazu praised the federal lawmaker and assured the brothers of the governors would honor their proposals for cooperation.