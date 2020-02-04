Ikea closes its first large British store, putting 350 jobs at risk

Ikea closes its Coventry store with the loss of up to 352 jobs. It is the first time that the Swedish flat-pack furniture chain has closed one of its major stores in the UK since it was launched here 33 years ago.

Ikea said the site – one of the company’s first to be built in a city center – was too expensive to keep working, partly because it is spread over seven floors.

Customers are also increasingly opting for large retail parks or online shopping, which results in “considerably lower” visitor numbers than expected, which continue to decline.

“These factors led the store to suffer consistent losses,” Ikea added in a statement on Tuesday.

The Usdaw union said the news was “devastating” for the staff, while local shoppers expressed their horror at Ikea’s decision.

Ikea has so far held up well in the competition from online rivals, but the latest move shows that it is not immune to changing consumer habits.

The company said it tried a number of initiatives to keep the store open, but the location and size of the store meant that they were not successful.

Ikea wants to continue with the recent push to more convenient locations in the city center, but these are probably much smaller than the Coventry site. It plans to open its first smaller store in the spring of 2021 in Hammersmith, West London.

The company will consult on the future of the staff at the Coventry store and said it hoped to retain people wherever possible.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer for Ikea UK and Ireland said: “Although this is not an easy decision, this is the right decision for Ikea’s long-term success in the UK.”

Dave Gill, national officer for the Usdaw union, said the news was “devastating” for the staff.

“We will now have meaningful consultations with the company to examine the business case for this proposed closure.

“Our priorities are the search for relocation options, minimizing forced redundancies and ensuring the best possible deal for our members.”

Ikea has 22 British branches, most of which are large and located outside the city – an approach that has shielded to some extent from the sharp decline in the fortunes of the British main streets.

Retailers are looking for changes in the tax system, arguing that it is currently in favor of online-oriented multinationals and penalties for physical stores.

The government should reduce the rates for thousands of pubs and small stores from April, but industry groups are calling for a full overhaul of the system for all buildings.

Chancellor Sajid Javid has promised to conduct an evaluation without providing details about the timing or scope.

