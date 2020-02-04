IIFA stays in India for the second consecutive year, the 21st edition will be held in THIS city

The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be held from March 27 to 29 in Indore. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was born in Indore, made the announcement at a brilliant press conference on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who joined Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernández at the press conference, said he had a 16-year connection with the IIFA and was delighted that the state had the second chance to Organize the ceremony in India after Mumbai was the host. It is last year.

The rest of the academy awards ceremonies have been held in major cities around the world, such as New York, Madrid, Singapore and Bangkok, etc., all these years.

IIFA 2020 will take place from March 27 to 29. After an event that will take place on March 21 in Bhopal, the remaining event will take place in Indore.

For the first time, Salman Khan will be the host of the ceremony and Riteish Deshmukh will be the co-host of the program. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernández will perform at the awards night.

The events of the Awards will be attended by more than 5,000 people from the film industry, including more than 400 film artists. Nehru Stadium is the most likely place for the event. The event management company Wizcraft has also seen the locations of Holkar Stadium and Daily College.

Kamal Nath bought the first ticket for the IIFA Awards. The focus remained on Salman during the press conference where he related several events related to his childhood. He presented to the prime minister an album containing his baby photos.

The political game began even when the press conference announced the event.

Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava accused the Kamal Nath government of wasting money. The state revenue minister, Govind Singh Rajput, retaliated by saying that the event would add to the pride of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajput said: “The IIFA Awards are very prestigious awards and the ceremony has been organized in India only once in 20 years and that was in Mumbai last year. With the efforts of the Chief Minister, this event will make Madhya Pradesh a topic of conversation throughout the world. Gopal Bhargava should expand its horizon and look beyond politics. This is my suggestion.

According to the information, the IIFA Awards ceremony will be broadcast in 90 countries. The expenditure involved in the event is expected to be Rs 30 million. The first ceremony of the IIFA Awards was held in 2000 in London.

