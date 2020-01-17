Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: APC rejects PDP conviction for reckless and baseless judgment

Last Friday, the ruling Congress, APC, rejected the reasons why the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, blamed the Supreme Court ruling that dismissed former governor Emeka Ihedioha as that governor of Imo State as reckless and baseless.

He also said that Ihedioha had not won one quarter out of two thirds of the total votes cast in the 27 local authorities in the state.

The ruling party claimed that Ihedioha had won in only 12 local government areas instead of 17 local government areas as required by law.

Comrade Adam Oshiomohle provided this clarification while addressing journalists in Abuja in reaction to the alleged PDP rift lines on the controversial Supreme Court ruling.

Oshiomohle said it was unfortunate and reprehensible for the leaders of the PDP to react the way and the way they react whenever the PDP loses in a court of competent jurisdiction over contentious electoral matters.

He also accused the opposition party of still believing that it is his birthright to continue to benefit from electoral manipulation.

In his words, “I want to respond to the reckless statement of the PDP, credited to its national president, Prince Uche Secondus, following the judgment of the Supreme Court which overturned the alleged election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

“It was designed to intimidate the judiciary.

“Ihedioha was removed on the basis of constitutional requirements. Courts are required to interpret the law based on the provisions of the law book.

“No court can therefore modify or modify an existing constitutional provision or requirement.

“It is the philosophy of the PDP to manipulate the election results and asked the loser to go to court.

“INEC documents have shown that Ihedioha did not win a quarter of the total votes cast, which has already settled his position as governor.

“INEC refused to collect the votes for

Hopefully the Senate district of Uzodinma in Orlu had 388 voting units.

“But the presidents and various party agents signed the results. But the INEC did not cancel the results. However, the classification officer refused to collect the results in favor of Uzodinma.

“It is the votes that Uzodinma obtained in his senatorial district that were affected but which were not canceled.

“Uzodinma not only won the majority of votes but obtained the required distribution”.

It was however in these premises that Oshiomohle declared that for the PDP to demand the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Judge Tanko Mohammad amounted to carelessness.

DAILY POST recalls that the supreme court dismissed former governor Emeka Ihedioha from Imo State a few days ago and subsequently declared Senator Hope Uzodinma governor duly elected to take control of power.