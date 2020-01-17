Ihedioha: Uzodimma's victory unified the APC with Imo - Uche Nwosu

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, former presidential candidate for the Action Alliance in the 2019 Imo state elections, said that the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of Imo following the recent verdict of the Supreme Court which removed the Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from headquarters unified APC in the state.

Nwosu, who recently returned to the Congress of Progressives (APC), said this during an interaction with reporters on Friday afternoon in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

This was revealed in a press release issued by Jones Onwusoanya, director, media and advertising of the campaign organization for Nwosu 2019 and made available to DAILY POST.

Nwosu, however, reaffirmed his determination to contribute all he can to the progress of the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma as well as to the revitalization of the party, APC.

“I did not run for governor of Imo out of despair, but because of my motivation to serve the people of Imo State and make life more prosperous and fulfilling for them. Now that His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma is there, I believe, he will do his best to implement the progressive manifestos and the people-oriented ideologies of our Party.

“What we all owe him is our support and whenever I need my comments, I will be happy to make my comments without reservation. Myself and all of my supporters and supporters look to the future with the assurance of a brighter hope for the Imo State.

“For nothing else, the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma revitalized the party and brought together all of the APC members in Imo State on the same page.”

The CPA chief therefore urged all IMO stakeholders to bury their axes and adhere to the new governor’s vision to help the state move forward.