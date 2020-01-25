Iheanacho fires Leicester in fifth round of FA Cup

Despite Vardy’s absence, it only took Leicester four minutes to move forward when Nigerian striker Iheanacho met James Justin’s center with a clinical close range.

It was Iheanacho’s seventh goal in 12 games this season – and his ninth in nine FA Cup starts – proving that he can be a capable assistant to Vardy while the 17-goal star is sidelined.

Dennis Praet and Hamza Choudhury had their shots blocked as Leicester pushed for the second killer, while Demarai Gray almost caught bee keeper Luke Daniels with a low free kick.

Brentford, chasing the promotion of the championship, sought to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup in successive seasons and they pushed hard for an equalizer.

Emiliano Marcondes pulled close before Dominic Thompson forced Danny Ward to remove the fingertips.

Ward kept Leicester’s lead in the finals with a superb save to prevent Luka Racic’s kick from the edge of the area.

In a tense final, Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford had a correctly excluded goal for offside while Leicester held firm.