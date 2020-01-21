Ignatius Odunukwe: Why We Killed The Owner Of Fireman Generators - Suspects Confess

Bob Ibeaji, 42, the linchpin of a four-man gang that killed Ignatius Odunukwe on Tuesday, said his thirst for money had led him to commit the murder.

The late Odunukwe was a renowned billionaire from Anambra, who was in real estate development and the owner of Fireman Generators.

Ibeaji, who claimed to be a doctor, during the parade of suspects at Zone 2 Command, Onikan, in the state of Lagos, told NAN that “the needless thirst for money and my greed for intangible things has clouded my judgment and made me commit the crime. ,” he said.

The suspect said that in 2019, he saw an ad for the sale of a property in Katampe, Abuja.

He added that he approached the security that linked him to the deceased via his cell phone number.

“I told him that I was interested in property and I think he (the deceased) had a job in Abuja at the time, so we were able to meet once in the city.

“We later met at Artican Beach Resort, Ajah, Lagos State, on December 1, 2019, where we chatted after which I murdered him with the help of two members of my gang,” said he declared.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that Ibeaji was the leader of a gang of four men including: Solomon Cletus, 30, Arinze Igwe, 26, and Israel Obigaremu, 35.

Ibeaji said he had met Cletus during his pre-trial detention in Kuje prison, Abuja and had discussed with him the relationships with which he had promised to help him.

“I lured Odunukwe into my hotel room through a $ 900 million trade deal that I pretended to be.

“With the help of Igwe and Cletus, I was able to distract him and hit him on the head using the butt of an ax.

“After that, I injected him twice with a lethal injection. His body was then cut into pieces and dumped somewhere in the Ogunbo Forest in Ajah, “he said.

Cletus, whom he met at the prison, said he had been deceived by the promise of a loan of 2 million naira which would be granted to him if he participated in the wrong plan.

Ibeaji said that Igwe, who was a staff member of the complex, was responsible for the successful exit from the culprits because of his knowledge of its layout.

However, Uber driver Israel Obigaremu said he knew nothing about the evil plan and was unfortunately involved because he had allowed Arinze to park the deceased car in his complex.

He said that Arinze generally called him for transportation work for his clients who were staying at the hotel and that is how he met Ibeaji whom he drove into town.

“Arinze brought the victim’s car to my home and told me that the car belonged to his boss who had traveled and he promised to pick it up the next day.

“I don’t know anything about the murder. I was at home sleeping when Arinze brought the vehicle to be parked in my residence, ”said Obigaremu.

Deputy Police Inspector General AIG Ahmed Iliyasu of Zone 2 Command Onikan told reporters during the parade that two similar incidents had been committed against Ibeaji in the past.

“The first was that of a civilian commissioner in the state of Bayelsa, where a Depologa was murdered and his body was found where it was thrown along the Abuja highway.

“The second is the case of Jude Efulue, a property developer in Abuja, whom he held captive in an apartment and forced him to sign a document transferring ownership of the victim’s property.

“He almost killed Efulue but the intervention of his neighbor led to the arrest of Ibeaji by the police who landed him at Kuje prison,” said AIG.

Iliyasu advised the public to be careful what they publish online and to refrain from revealing too much information about themselves on social media.