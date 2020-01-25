IG Orders Oyo CP To Take Action To Return Fired LG Presidents

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, instructed the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Shina Olukolu, to take measures to implement the legal opinion of the Federation Attorney General (AGF ) on the presidents of local governments dismissed in the state.

The IG in a letter obtained by DAILY POST on Saturday and addressed to Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshiloye, president of the Dissolved Association of Local Authorities of Nigeria (ALGON), urged the dismissed ALGON president to consult with the PC for facilitate the smooth recovery of local government areas of the state.

The IG letter was signed by the Chief Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The letter entitled “Subject: Federal government order to Governor Seyi Makinde to overthrow the bag of presidents of local government development areas / local councils in Oyo State – Result of police protection” is dated January 23, 2020.

The letter reads as follows: “Your letter of January 21, 2020 on the subject underlined above refers,

“I must inform you that the Inspector General of Police has ordered the Police Commissioner of the State of Oyo to take the appropriate measures in accordance with the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice on the question.

“You can therefore stay in touch with him to facilitate. Please accept assurances of the Police Inspector General’s esteem, please. ”

DAILY POST recalls that the Federation’s attorney general, Abubakar Malami, advised the government of Oyo state last week to reinstate the democratically elected council presidents, dismissed and dissolved last year by the governor of the State, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party replied to the AGF that it had nothing to do in the state.

State police command public relations officer Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said he could not speak about the letter.

Fadeyi in a telephone conversation with DAILY POST added that he is awaiting further instructions from the PC.

“I can’t talk about the letter now until the commissioner says something about it. I can not speak now. I am therefore awaiting a new directive ”.