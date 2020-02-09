Ifu Ennada publishes no-makeup photos as she flaunts her natural new hairstyle

Popular Nigerian media personality Ifu Ennada recently shared some no-makeup photos in a social media post.

She shared these photos in her Instagram grip and to be honest, she looked really appealing and beautiful in the photos.

READ ALSO: PHOTO: Nollywood Queen, Genevieve Nnaji rocks one of the most exquisite dresses for the Women In Hollywood Conference

She also took the opportunity to flaunt her new natural hairstyle.

READ ALSO: Actress Faithia Williams expresses immense joy when she gets engaged (+ video)

She posted these photos with the headline;

“Lioness of the Instagram Tribe”. Who wants to see the tutorial of this hairstyle? Fall soon! I prepared my hair for it and killed my edges with my @beautifuennada Queen of Edges and Leave in Conditioner! Enable post notifications on my site!

See more photos below;

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments