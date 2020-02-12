If you listen carefully to what White House officials say about Trump and Roger Stone, you will come to the truth

It is fairly standard in Washington: if you are in doubt and use all other options and arguments, quote the Federalist Papers. And as Donald Trump becomes more and more brutal after his acquittal, there are reasons to have doubts.

The democratic accusation managers of the House trotted the newspapers during their final argument, trying to convince Republican Senators that the president was abusing his power and wrongly obstructing Congress. The legal team of Trump did the same.

So while the president openly applauds his hand-picked attorney general, William Barr, for responding to his tweet that complained that the Justice Department was about to recommend an overly severe punishment for an old friend, Roger Stone, this cold feels certainly a day in Washington such as an opportunity to break open the Federalist Papers and see what the founders would think of this.

Asked by this writer how life goes after the charge saga, a White House official who regularly talks to President Trump replied, “About the same as before.” Not quite. As several legal experts wrote for the Lawfare blog, there are far more “uncommon” issues going on in the country’s capital than before speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in October that her caucus would open an impeachment procedure.

To hear the White House officials tell, Trump did nothing wrong. Or not at all.

“[Trump] did not speak to Advocate General Barr about this before the sentence. In fact, the Attorney General and the DOJ made it very clear that they made this decision before a tweet came out, “said Senior Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Wednesday. “They made this decision themselves.”

Or did they do that?

“Look, he’s the chief prosecutor. He has the right to do it, “Gidley added, leaving a remarkable margin for the boss.

What democratic legislators and many legal experts warn about is a constitutional crisis caused by an unleashed supreme commander who has just been told that the senate republicans are enduring him, it seems, everything. Trump did not create the American tribal political era, but he takes every inch of it. Regardless of who occupies the Oval Office in such partisan times, there is increasing evidence that a room of Congress governed by that chief executive’s party will be anything but a check or balance on his or her power.

The incentives are all wrong. The system, including campaign financing laws and the threat of an ideologically pure left or right candidate from an established operator setting up a serious primary challenge, is to borrow a Trump sentence, “rigged” against the idea of ​​the founder of checks and balances – probably much to James Madison’s sorrow.

“It may be a reflection of human nature that such devices [checks and balances] should be needed to control the abuse of the government. But what is the government itself, but the largest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be needed, “Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51.

Oh, we are angels here.

“If angels were to govern men, external or internal government controls would not be necessary,” wrote the country’s fourth president.

Internal controls. New concept. However, they seemed to be eroding a bit this week.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing is happening to them, “tweeted Trump Monday morning, referring to the Justice Department that was preparing to recommend a nine-year sentence for Stone. “Cannot allow this judicial error!”

Hours later, the department announced it would seek a shorter sentence. Imagine that.

The president later on Tuesday refused to order Barr to do something. In that Trumpian way, he had driven an idea, sent a smoke signal to his team, and it happened magically. But was there ever a clear sequence, a Nixon moment? No. Another new concept.

Of course, there was firmness and droughts. Cable news hyperventilated. White House assistants were silent, probably to protect themselves and future career opportunities. Senior democratic legislators demanded investigations and hearings, just like them.

But what actually happened to Donald Trump? Nothing. And by Wednesday afternoon it was clear that probably nothing would happen. GOP senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, among others, believed after voting to acquit the president that they thought he had learned his lesson about pushing the limits of presidential power.

They were right. Only, he learned that he can push it even further, without any control or balance from his fellow Republicans in the Senate.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that got completely out of hand and might not even have been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam had been misrepresented and infected, “Trump wrote in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

What the president seems to have learned is that there is no check at the moment, so he can be the balance. This means the balance between justice. And if you have the balance, you can almost always and everywhere to yourself.

“Trump unleashed – ugly and alarming. He didn’t learn a lesson. Just the opposite. Republican colleagues deny the reality. Keep him responsible, “tweeted Richard Sender Committee member Richard Blumenthal.

The courts can still do that. But for now, the Democrats’ decision to accuse him has opened a box and the Trump genius has become more powerful and more likely to be re-elected.

1/13 John Bolton

Trump claimed that he had fired Bolton, his national security adviser, while Bolton claimed that he had offered to resign. An anonymous source of the White House that Bolton’s departure was because the national security adviser worked too independently of the president

AFP / Getty

2/13 Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci lasted only six days in his role as Trump’s communications director before being fired by John Kelly, the incoming chief of staff

Getty

3/13 Rick Perry

Rick Perry announced his resignation, just as he became embroiled in the President’s sediment scandal. The White House said that Mr. Perry was asked by Donald Trump to work with Rudy GIuliani on Ukraine.

AP

4/13 Rex Tillerson

Tillerson, Trump’s first state secretary, was fired after a series of policy clashes with the president

Getty

5/13 James Mattis

Mattis served as defense secretary from the start of Trump’s government until his retirement on January 1, 2019. However, the president later claimed that he had “essentially” fired Mattis

Getty

6/13 James Comey

Comey was fired as FBI director early in Trump’s presidency after having worked in the role four years earlier. It is generally believed that his resignation is related to the Russian investigation

Getty

7/13 Reince Priebus

Priebus, Trump’s first chief of staff, was forced out after six tumultuous months

AFP / Getty

8/13 David Shulkin

Veteran affairs Secretary Shulkin claims that he has been fired, the White House claims that he has resigned

Getty

9/13 John Kelly

Kelly, Trump’s second chief of staff, was forced into office after 17 months. His departure was a confused matter, although it is clear that Trump wanted Kelly away

AFP / Getty

10/13 Michael Flynn

Flynn lasted 24 days as Trump’s national security adviser before being fired for lying to the FBI

Getty

11/13 Lee Cisna

Cisna was Director of Civil and Immigration Services between October 2017 and June 2019 before being asked to resign in the midst of a major staff change at the Ministry of Homeland Security

12/13 Madeline Westerhout

Westerhout served as Trump’s personal assistant after leaking private information about his family

AFP / Getty

13/13 Mira Ricardel

Ricardel was forced out of her role as Deputy National Security Advisor after first lady Melania Trump publicly asked for her resignation

“The major difficulty in creating a government that must be governed by men over men is: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the following place make it obligatory to control itself, “wrote Madison. “Independence of the people is undoubtedly the primary control over the government; but experience has taught humanity the need for relief measures. “

Republicans from the Senate Republicans and Trump’s defense claim argue that Trump may have acted improperly, but because it is an election year, voters – not their August elected representatives – must decide whether to justify his removal.

A new poll even suggests that there is a feeling across the country that the re-election of Trump is a foregone conclusion. Although the research from Monmouth University found that 55 percent of those interviewed think he should be replaced in the Oval Office, a larger amount – a striking two-thirds – believes he will win a second term. Such polls, coupled with a strong economy and warnings from the Trump team that all Democratic presidential candidates are being made obligatory for “socialists” on the far left, help to explain the tangible confidence of the White House.

“It doesn’t matter which one is at the top of the ticket,” Gidley said of the remaining democratic hope. “The fact is that they all want to undermine what this president has done and, by extension, harm the future of the American people.”

Storms cause erosion. Accusation was a storm; that is also Trump’s presidency. It seems appropriate to think of his supporters who said ‘Four more years!’ Singing loudly at a meeting in New Hampshire while he realizes that the erosion in Washington has probably just begun.

