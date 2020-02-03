If you have courage, give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar: Sena MP to Govt

Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena said that at a time when the nation is facing issues such as unemployment, inflation and atrocities against women, the government is trying to mislead the country by raising NRC.

updated:February 3, 2020, 7:28 PM IST

New Delhi: A Shiv Sena member in Lok Sabha on Monday dared the ruling BJP to give Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Senay Vinayak Raut participated in the debate on the thank-you motion to the president and said that “you (BJP) cannot teach us Hindutva” when the BJP members tried to interrupt him. “If you have courage, give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar,” he said.

The Shiv Sena will oppose the National Register of Citizens, he said, and added that at a time when the nation is facing problems such as unemployment, inflation and atrocities against women, the government is trying to deceive the country by NRC to to order.

“If you take the NRC, you must keep 35 crore Indians in detention camps,” he added.

