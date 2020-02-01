If you find an error in the Xbox Live network, Microsoft rewards you up to $ 20,000

The Microsoft Xbox Bug Bounty program states that the rewards can be even higher, depending on the error detected.

Microsoft has announced its latest Bug Bounty program for its Xbox Live network. According to the company, the latest Bug Bounty program is being extended to all gamers, security researchers, coders and anyone who really has the skills to find bugs in the Xbox Live framework. The rewards to be awarded will range from $ 500 to $ 20,000, although Microsoft states that the reward may be even higher if the discovered error is critical enough in nature.

What Microsoft sees from its Bug Bounty program are detailed, accurate demonstrations, whether written or in video, of critical vulnerabilities. The highest rewards are reserved for errors such as privilege escalation and external code execution on the Xbox Live network. These should also include a clear proof-of-concept of the errors, and the broad base of eligible users for the program suggests that Microsoft is looking for its community to discover any critical vulnerabilities in its network.

Defects such as bypassing security gateways, incorrect information disclosure, or tampering with the network are also included in the program, but are limited to rewards of up to $ 5,000. However, a report from The Verge states that Microsoft is not looking for people to test DDoS attacks, social engineering, or server-end vulnerabilities.

The Bug Bounty program anticipates the launch of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console and the xCloud game streaming platform, both running on the Microsoft Xbox Live network. The company has previously also hosted similar Bug Bounty programs, particularly for its Windows 10 platform. In the future, it will be interesting to see which critical vulnerabilities are discovered and how big the impact is on the product.

