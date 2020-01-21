Former Nigerian presidential assistant Reno Omokri, in a recent article on social media, called married women who value the opinions of their pastors to those of their husbands.

According to Reno Omokri, this act is an adulterous act.

In his view, if a person is suspected of having cheated in a marriage, it goes beyond sleeping with someone other than their spouse.

He described any situation that gives the upper hand to a third party in relation to his partner as cheating.

He cited certain cases, including that of respecting and obeying his pastor, his in-laws or a friend above his spouse and so as to undermine partners as acts of adultery.

See his article below:

Adultery is not only when you have sex outside of marriage. As a married person, when you honor, respect and obey your pastor, in law or a friend above your spouse, you are falsifying your marriage and undermining the unity of the spouse. 2 is the company. 3 is a crowd. We offer you a job, you will consult your friend before your spouse. You don’t honor your husband, but you kneel down to speak to your pastor on the phone. Your parents and siblings know things before your spouse. Are you really married or is your spouse just a convenience?

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com