When Betty Friedan was asked to conduct a survey of his former classmates for his 15-year meeting, he did not set out to provoke a global movement; But the answers to their questions revealed that their female counterparts were largely unhappy with their lives as housewives, and their answers finally formed the basis of their innovative The Feminine Mystique of 1963, the catalyst for second wave feminism.

Now, about half a century later, a small corner of the Internet (but what some headlines refer to as a “general trend”) is determined to retire home and bring other women with them.

These self-styled #TradWives, an abbreviated abbreviation for “traditional”, is a collective of modern housewives by choice who are decreeing that the role of women is to remain at home, to be submissive with their husbands who pass them a monthly allowance and they live a chaste life that, they believe, feminists have stolen from them.

Some extreme trad wives even adopt retro lifestyles that date back to that best time when Britain was full of jam snacks and tea parties, that is, during World War II. Not sure exactly what part of World War II was so idyllic. The children to whom Trad Wives seek to devote their lives to parenting were evacuated, the Blitz razed entire cities and the husbands to whom they profess their eternal duty were annihilated during that time.

The delicious irony is that World War II was also an era in which women joined the front of the house, abandoned their domestic duties to assume the roles of their husbands and enter the mass workforce. It was precisely World War II that contributed to the drip-drip-drip that led to the flood of the Second Wave when women realized that, in fact, they were capable of being more than simple housewives. In that sense, to be a true traditional wife and serve your husband, shouldn’t you … be at work?

This is the point where I clarify, before being attacked online, that it is a prerogative of a woman to stay at home and be a housewife or go out and work in the profession they want. But more on that later.

The most disconcerting part of this whole so-called “movement” is that when referring to the “tradition”, these women infer some kind of innate behavior instead of learned or prescribed. As Simone de Beauvoir said: “one is not born, but becomes a woman.” There is nothing biologically natural in a woman who stays at home cleaning and darning socks. There is nothing innately feminine in chastity, preparing homemade meals at the table by 6 p.m. or adopt a subordinate position in a relationship. The idea of ​​the “feminine” is completely fictional, the tradition is simply a set of entrenched and learned behaviors that were enforced during thousands of years of patriarchy. Is it really a choice when men have written it as a gospel for eons?

Many of the women in the TradWife groups refer to the stress of working 9-5 and then returning home, caring for children and maintaining the house. It’s true that, after stressful weeks at work, the idea of ​​staying home and baking cookies while listening to You and Yours sounds like an attractive existence, but, if we really want to follow the tradition, if we don’t say goodbye to our vote, back to The time they sold us as chattel and when husbands could legally rape their wives?

If these complaints are the key drivers of the movement, it is curious that they recognize their defeat before the patriarchal structures that have ensured that they receive an unequal payment, suffer harassment in the workplace and then return home to clear up the whole disaster, it is their reaction . Throwing in the towel, if that is what it is, is far from the choice.

And let’s talk about choice: that disgusting word that comes up again and again in discussions about feminism. Reducing feminism to choice is a tired, and long-rejected, argument that petulantly undermines what feminism is all about. Not everything women do is a feminist decision. Similarly, being a housewife is not a rebellion. You cannot be both traditionalist and rebel. Numerous factors mean that staying at home is not an option for many women, it is a necessity. To suggest otherwise is obviously elitist and gives women little credit.

Some have linked the emergence of the TradWife cult with that of the alternative right dominated by men, who do not hide the desire to end female autonomy. A comparison has been made with Hitler’s Third Reich and the propaganda that women “belonged to the home.” Many traditional wives have vehemently rejected this suggestion. Looking at the language used by many traditional wives and by a woman with whom the BBC spoke, it is easy to see how parallels have been established.

Alena Kate Pettitt, who runs the YouTube channel The Darling Academy, told the station that when she met her husband, he said, “I know you want a man to take care of you and make you feel safe.” She kindly said “he offered himself as that person.” What part of the choice of feminism they profess to live was to let their husband make the decision for them?

Just this month, a one-day conference titled Make Women Great Again made headlines for promising to teach women to “become the ultimate wife” and “get pregnant and have unlimited babies.” “You will no longer have to give in to the feminist dogma of toxic intimidation and go against your former biological nature as a woman,” said the propaganda, “men have arrived to help women become great again.”

Make no mistake, women are capable of being as misogynistic as men. These extremists disguised as soft and menacing housewives are nothing but wolves with Boden.

