DeAndre Arnold has been growing his dreadlocks for years.

But for the past few days, Arnold – a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, east of Houston – hasn’t been to school. He may not be able to attend his prom. And with graduation in a few months, Arnold may not even be able to get through the scene with his friends.

It has everything to do with her hair.

School district allows dreadlocks, but not long ones

The Barbers Hill Independent School District, of which Arnold High School is a part, has a dress code. It dictates the usual things, like the length of skirts and shorts, but with the hair, it goes further.

Although the neighborhood allows dreadlocks, student hair cannot extend below the eyebrows or ear lobes and should be kept shorter than the top of a T-shirt collar.

Arnold’s dreadlocks have struck under his shoulders, although he installs them in order to comply with the dress code, his mother Sandy Arnold told CNN. Throughout high school, this was not a problem.

But just before the winter break began in December, the neighborhood had some news for the Arnold family: cut the locks or face the consequences.

Arnold, 18, has not been banned from going to school, the district said in a statement to CNN.

However, he was told that he could not walk to the graduation if he continued not to follow the code. He will still be allowed to graduate, but will simply be prohibited from spending time with family and friends.

Meanwhile, Arnold has been suspended from school, his mother told CNN. He once used it because she said he didn’t go to school. If her son wants to stay in school, suspension from school is her only option, she said.

But cutting your hair is not an option.

Arnold’s father is from Trinidad, and growing dreadlocks is a common part of the culture. But Sandy Arnold said it shouldn’t matter.

“He should be able to choose who he identifies with and he should not be discriminated against,” she said. “You don’t tell girls that they can’t have short hair. It’s so much bigger than DeAndre.”

Politics is legal, says the superintendent. Others say it’s still wrong

The school district allows students to fill out exemption forms for medical or religious reasons, which allows students to break the dress code in special circumstances.

Sandy Arnold told CNN that she submitted the form on Wednesday. When asked why she delayed, she replied that she was not aware that an exemption form was available.

The hair length policy is not necessarily unique. The Anahuac Independent School District and the East Chambers Independent School District – both in Chambers County, as well as Barbers Hill – have the same or similar policies regarding the length of boys’ hair. East Chambers’ policy varies slightly, allowing hair not to exceed an inch below the neck and ear lobes.

But as Arnold’s situation gained more and more publicity, people across the country called the policy racist. The story even reached actress Gabrielle Union, who tweeted her support for the teenager and told her to “keep fighting” against the “black hair” police.

Superintendent Greg Poole told CNN the whole situation was false.

“People want to call us racists, but we respect the rules, the law of the land,” he said, arguing that politics is fully within the domain of the law. “We are certainly not inventing this.”

Arnold’s mother said that she had tried to work with the district. She told CNN that she had attempted to meet Poole, that she had attended council meetings and had emailed members of the district board of directors. However, she said that she could not be placed on the meeting agenda. Instead, she was relegated to speaking at the open forum, where she only has a few minutes to make her case, she said.

The hair length requirement has been in place for about 30 years, Poole told CNN. It has not been changed significantly, although small changes have been made to clarify the rules regarding exemption forms. Arnold, however, broke the dress code before even making any changes, he said.

Poole continued to defend politics, calling it a “community expectation.” High expectations lead to success, he said. The dress code – including the hair length rule – is one of them.

When the school district tweeted the sentiment on Wednesday, Bernice King, a daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., responded.

“Arnold’s locks do not reflect” slowness “or a departure from what should be” high expectation, “” she wrote.

Ibram X. Kendi, professor and author of “How to be an anti-racist,” also responded, writing that requiring a student to cut their dreadlocks actually keeps students low. .

“There is nothing less than teaching students not to respect cultural difference,” he wrote.

Sandy Arnold has been told that the hair length policy is to help deter distractions, she said, but wonders who exactly her hair is distracting.

“That doesn’t stop DeAndre from learning,” she said. “The only time I have to be in the office is for her hair. It’s distraction. “

Currently, according to information from the Texas Tribune, the Barbers Hill Independent School District has 169 black students – which consist of a high school, two colleges, two elementary schools, an early childhood center and a program. alternative educational. These students represent only 3.1% of the district’s student population.

“In your opinion, to what extent have these 3.1% been taken into account?” Wonders Sandy Arnold. “And I understand, that they don’t understand black natural hair. My point to be on the (meeting) agenda was to try to educate.”

None of the current district board members are black, although Poole told CNN that they have had a black director in the past.

When asked if black people had been consulted on politics, apart from the former board member, Poole reiterated that the dress code was a community expectation. Poole, who has been superintendent since 2006, also said it was the first time in his tenure that the issue of race had come up with politics.

Black hair discrimination has a long history

Tehia Glass is an Associate Professor of Educational Psychology and Elementary Education at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte. A former kindergarten to grade 12 teacher, she told CNN that she had seen policies like this before, although she did not understand the rationale for those policies.

Glass, also director of diversity and inclusion at the Cato College of Education at UNCC, studied cultural diversity in primary education. In Arnold’s case, she said, these rules essentially tell him that he cannot be fully himself at school.

“We see this emphasis of black people conforming to whiteness and assimilating,” said Glass.

Dreadlocks, a hairstyle associated with black culture, do not correspond to this image.

“They have already imagined what the ideal child should look like in school, and they wrote the rules on that basis,” she said.

Nor is it a new phenomenon. Glass said there was a story of black people facing hair discrimination.

Glass made specific reference to a 1976 case: Jenkins v. Blue Cross Mutual Hospital Insurance. Beverly Jenkins, then employed at Blue Cross, worked for the company for three years when she started wearing her hair naturally, in an Afro.

When she came on sale, Jenkins was turned down and said that she “could never represent Blue Cross” with an Afro.

Jenkins started a discrimination lawsuit, based on the Civil Rights Act of 1964. She won.

Other states have passed laws against hair discrimination

None of this exists in a bubble, and Arnold is not the first to face this kind of dilemma.

In 2018, the images went viral of a New Jersey high school wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks or give up his wrestling match. According to the rules established by the National Federation of Associations of State High Schools, the hair of a wrestler cannot fall under the top of a shirt collar in the back, under his ear lobes on the sides or under his eyebrows – a policy similar to that of Barber Hills ISD.

The New Jersey student chose to have his hair cut, and the video was scandalized. Even Governor Phil Murphy spoke of the incident, saying that he was “deeply disturbed” that the student was “forced to choose between keeping his dreadlocks and participating in a wrestling tournament.”

“No student should have to choose unnecessarily between their identity and playing sports,” he said in a tweet.

A year after the incident, Murphy signed a law prohibiting discrimination based on race hairstyles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also signed a similar bill in 2019 in light of the event. New York City has also adopted protections on the right of blacks to maintain natural hairstyles.

Ultimately, said Glass, cultural rules and norms change over time. Just because this hair length policy exists now doesn’t mean it should always be a rule, she said – or that it applies to everyone.