“If the work is paid, everyone would have preferred to be a worker; Work really kills

Former Nigerian presidential assistant Reno Omokri in his latest article on social media spoke of hard work.

He used his Twitter account to share his thoughts on what everyone called “HARDWORK PAYS”. According to him, hard work does not pay, but rather kills.

Reno Omokri said being a hardworking person is not a bad thing, however, it does not pay as people have perceived it.

Reno emphatically added that SMARTWORK pays, not HARDWORK.

In his tweet, he wrote;

HARD-WORK is not necessarily a virtue, although it is not bad. HARD-WORK does not pay. It kills! It ages you before your time. If HARD WORK PAID, everyone will want to be a worker. What PAYS is SMARTWORK. A SHARP ax cuts a TREE faster than an EARLY TREE # FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

– Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 25, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com