If Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss story won’t motivate you, we don’t know what it will be.

Continuing with the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with a motivating story of Sara Ali Khan and her drastic weight loss transformation. He recently shared the video that went viral and motivated many.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_vJmsiWqds

In an interview with the BBC, she had quoted “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really wanted to act, as I said I have always known, but that understanding coincided with the weight scale saying that I have 96 kilos So it was a bit difficult, then it was the last year of college in the United States when I lost weight. ”

He also talked about how difficult it was: “I was a normal child. It made me very difficult to. lose weight and b. The hormonal level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of deception that was in me … I was sure, I was delirious, ”he added.

She concluded with: “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jataan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On the one hand you can eat a pizza and on the other you can have protein, on the one hand you can get chocolate and on the other you can eat salad). That was it. Then, I lost all the weight I had gained there and much more working and maintaining a disciplined life. ”

