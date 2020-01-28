A renowned Nigerian doctor named Anenya Ushakuma Michael reacted to the conviction of the husband’s killer, Maryam Sanda.

He said that if his wife kills him, his wife should be left to live and take care of their children.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky reacts to the conviction of the killer husband, Maryam Sanda

Maryam Sanda was recently sentenced to death by hanging after killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

READ ALSO: “So Proud Of My Dad” – DJ Cuppy says she celebrates dad and Femi Otedola after winning the title of philanthropist of the decade

This Nigerian doctor went to social media to share his point of view on the issue. He wrote;

“I know my wife will never kill me. But if, for whatever reason, it happens, let her be allowed to live and take care of my children. It’s me, Dr. Anenga Ushakuma Michael, who writes this, and I want this tweet to be admissible in court as evidence. ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments