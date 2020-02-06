If it rains in Lynchburg, a repetition of 2018 is unlikely

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Water Resources keeps an eye on the intensity and duration of the storm, but says it has little to worry about.

Officials say they have water level sensors and cameras that allow them to see in real time how much water is in the lake.

Alerts notify you of concerns and alert the public if necessary.

They say the rainfall rate has nothing to do with what happened in August 2018 when part of College Lake Dam broke and 150 people were evacuated.

“We don’t usually see the problems we would have if it were in a very short period of time,” said Erin Hawkins, Lynchburg City Water Quality Manager. “If you remember August 2018, this rain event came in a few hours and we have to deal with this rain event in a few days and not as much rain.”

The city is under a flood guard. Hawkins told WFXR News that smaller streams are rising rapidly and that localized flooding may occur.

Crews of Lynchburg Water Resources have responded to calls for flooding, and these crews have cleared clogged drains and let the water flow.