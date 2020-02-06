“If anyone insults Kofi Adjorlolo again, I will incriminate Gaga’-Yvonne Nelson.”

Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has threatened to release the Yaa Asantewaa part of her DNA to anyone who will talk about the seasoned actor Kofi Adjorlolo again.

Mixed reactions welcomed Kofi Adjorlolo’s comment on poor treatment (monetary aspect).

Kofi Adjorlolo ruffled his feathers when he gave JoyNews an explosive interview and beat up producers for starving him for not paying him.

Some of the producers in Ghana should respect themselves … old man like me, they call me to come and work and they can’t pay me … “

“I owe me about seven producers in this country … why? And then I sit at home, I’m hungry and when I’m sick, nobody pays attention… Look, we have older people on their sick beds and these producers owe them something, ”said Mr. Adjorlolo.

His comment was condemned by some industry stakeholders while some social media users urged him.

But Yvonne has left her weight behind and insisted that everything he said is the truth.

