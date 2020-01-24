IDW's 'Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars' appears weekly in April 2020

IDW has announced a new five-part comic event to celebrate the return of the Clone Wars television series to Disney. The series entitled “Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales” appears weekly in April.

The series is said to be written by Michael Moreci with art for the frame sequence in every issue of Derek Charm. A different artist is featured in each issue. Arianna Florean (Issue 1), Megan Levens (Issue 2), Valentina Pinto (Issue 3), Davide Tinto (Issue 4) and Philip Murphy (Issue 5).

The five-part comic event by IDW Publishing tells battle stories from a distant galaxy

While the galaxy may be divided, fans certainly won’t be when IDW Publishing starts a new campaign in the conflict between the Republic and separatists with the brand new ones Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales Comic miniseries!

While Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi Knights fight against incredible chances, Commander Cody, Captain Rex and other Clone soldiers are held for the duration and share war stories that feature favorite characters from the Clone Wars animated series, e.g. as Padmé Amidala, General Grievous and many more!

The Clone Wars comic event is sent weekly throughout April Michael Moreci There is a framing sequence in every issue of Star Wars Adventures Derek Charm, Similar to the popular five-week events Tales from Vader’s Castle and Return to Vader’s Castle, each issue of Clone Wars draws a different artist’s attention to interiors: Arianna Florean(Error 1), Megan Levens (# 2), Valentina Pinto (# 3), Davide Tinto (# 4) and Philip Murphy (# 5).

“The Clone Wars era is probably my favorite in Star Wars. It has everything to offer – great adventure, overwhelming romance, power mythology, Jedi powers and of course the great clones, ”says Moreci. “This series of events will bring together the best evergreen parts of Star Wars and weave a story that long-time fans (like me) and new, younger readers (like my own kids) will definitely love.”

“This Star Wars era feels so spacious and open about storytelling opportunities, and I’m really looking forward to spending a lot of time,” says Charm. “I am really looking forward to finally working with Michael Moreci! We have been circling each other for a while in the monthly Star Wars Adventuresbook, but this will be the first time we work together. We talked about some of the things he did for has planned this series and it will be pretty great. “

“Since it was first mentioned in A New Hope, the Clone Wars have fueled the imagination of Star Wars fans,” said Star Wars Adventures editor Denton J. Tipton, “We are honored and excited to build on this myth on the shoulders of giants like Genndy Tartakovsky and Dave Filoni.”

Every issue of Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales will include covers by Derek Charm, including incentive covers for spot color retailers. An additional retailer incentive variant for issue 1 will be available with the artwork of Michael Avon Oeming (Powers, The Mouse Templar).