Idris Elba teases filming Suicide Squad 2 with selfie from Panama and we are already excited

If we didn’t wait patiently at the tip of our seats for Suicide Squad 2 to fall, Idris Elba will increase our excitement.

He just posted photos from Panama here and it seems that his small history-filled journey can actually be quite large and the start of filming Suicide Squad.

And breathe.

Idris shared a selfie on Instagram that saw him posing in a car in a linen shirt and a straw hat at the back, but it was the cheeky hashtag in his caption that caught our attention.

“Panama Selfie,” he wrote, “The history here is interesting, it’s like a cross between Jamaica and Cuba with a skyline in Miami. The hat and the beard are sold separately. “

Wait for it … “#Suicidesquad”.

Suicide Squad 2 will be released in cinemas in 2021 – five years after The Joker, Deadshot and Harley Quinn were brought together on the screen.

And although it is called a sequel, Suicide Squad 2 or The Suicide Squad (as it has been renamed) will actually be more of a reboot than a follow-up film.

Margot Robbie will play her role again as Harley Quinn, while Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

Idris is a new addition to the cast, along with Peter Capaldi, John Cena, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion and Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson.

Margot Robbie returns for Suicide Squad 2 as Harley Quinn (Photo: Instagram)

James Gunn has been busy with the script and will also act as a director in the film. He confirmed the cast for Suicide Squad 2 in September last year and hinted that we might have a few deaths to contend with, while warning fans not to get “attached.”

Oo-er.

More: Entertainment



Producer Peter Safran has also responded to the upcoming DC film and believes that people “should be extremely enthusiastic about it”.

“It’s all you could expect from a James Gunn script,” he teased in an interview with Joblo last year.

“And I think that says a lot and that promises a lot … and I know we will deliver a lot.”





