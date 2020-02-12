Idols with Love-Hate relationship: News: KpopStarz

Idols have received unique and personal nicknames from their fans many times, these pet names usually describe their engaging personality and character. It’s just as common as having an official role in the group. The most common nickname category that exists in almost every group in Kpop is the dynamics of Tom and Jerry.

The term refers to the American cartoon characters Tom and Jerry who are notorious for having a love and hate relationship with each other. The cartoon itself revolves around the friendship and rivalry of the cat and mouse, because these two animals are known to be chasing each other. In this sense, the nickname: Tom and Jerry apply to idols who often show their affection and love through bickering and teasing playfully.

1. EXOs Chanyeol and D.O.

Exo-Ls have Chanyeol and D.O. claimed as Tom and Jerry from the group. Their ship name Chansoo has become viral on social media platforms when they interacted on stage. Video edits made by fans circulate on Twitter where they play in the same way as the cartoon characters Tom and Jerry. There was this one case where Chanyeol brought a bottle of water over the back of D.O. poured and the other took revenge by doing the same, but the younger one kept messing around. At the same time, the vocalist tried to drink water, so he spit the liquid in his mouth to Chanyeol.

2. RED VELVET Wendy and Yeri

Wendy and Yeri are known for their endless and funny bickering during broadcasts and TV shows. Often then not, the youngest member is comfortable enough with Wendy to use informal speech when they have their little fight. This shows their closeness with each other and their fans love the dynamics that they have.

3. GOT7’s Yugyeom and Jinyoung

This Tom-and-Jerry-like friendship is a bit more physical than the last two. Since their debut days, Jinyoung and Yugyeom have been open about their dynamics. The first one likes to provoke their youngest member by being a bit physically with him, because Yugyeom is the youngest he falls for and the two eventually chase, kick and push each other.

4. TWICE’s Nayeon and Jeongyeon

Although Nayeon is a year older than Jeongyeon, these two have more friendship of the same age than other idols who have an age difference of one year. Their association consists of teasing each other by revealing personal videos and photos of each other. They also know the other person very well and use this to their advantage when revealing small facts about their lives during interviews and broadcasts.

5. BTS ‘Jungkook and Jin

The oldest and youngest members of BTS are known as Tom and Jerry from the group. Their age difference of almost five years does not hinder their ability to play with each other. Jin has almost a defensive and guarded reflex when it comes to Jungkook, because the young person seems to be physically stronger, but the truth is that Jin is most likely the first to be hit on Jungkook.

