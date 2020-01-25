The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced its December 2019 results from the CS Foundation online. Applicants can check their results on the official website – https://www.icsi.edu/home/

The ICSI CS Foundation exams were held on December 28 and 29 of last year. The distribution of each candidate’s marks will also be published on the website, candidates can consult their score sheet on the website.

Here is the direct link to download your results- http://icsi.examresults.net/

Here is a step-by-step guide to view and download your December 2019 results from the ICSI CS Foundation:

Step 1- Go to the official ICSI website – https://www.icsi.edu/home/

2nd step- Visit the latest @ICSI.

Step 3- Click on “Declaration of the results of the CS Foundation program examination – December 2019”.

Step 4- Then click on the first notification link – “Click here to view the results and download the electronic scoring sheet”.

Step 5- Select the exam from the drop-down list, indicate your role number and your registration number.

Step 6- Click “Submit” to see your result.

Step 7- Download and take a copy of the declaration of formal result marks.

Applicants can also download electronic versions of their formal result statement with notes from the website. ICSI previously advised that it would not provide a physical copy of the students’ cumulative formal outcome statement. Applicants are advised to upload their formal result statement with the marks to the website and keep them in a safe place for future requirements and official documents.

ICSI also declared test centers for the June 2020 exam. The website also announced the one-day pre-exam and training orientation program. You can download the notification PDF from the direct link here – https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Announcement%20regarding%20Pre-Exam%20&%20ODOP_June%202020%20Exam.pdf

ICSI previously issued a notification that the results will be announced on January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

The Institute of Corporate Secretaries is the only body recognized by the Indian government to regulate and develop the industry of corporate secretaries in India. The institute is governed by the Companies Secretaries Act of 1980 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Business Affairs of the Indian government. ICSI currently has over 50,000 members and 40,000 students.

