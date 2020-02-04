Iconoclastic musk basks as Tesla stocks rise

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been attributed to the surge in the electrical business in the past five months

Elon Musk is a step from the goal of sending millions of people to Mars, but Tesla’s shares are in orbit on Wall Street, leaving conventional automakers in the dust.

The 48-year-old Musk has long wore the cloak of a technology visionary and received recognition from fans when he messes up industries and revamped the playbook to show how a CEO can behave.

And in the past five months, Tesla’s market value more than tripled on Tuesday afternoon from around $ 40 billion to around $ 165 billion.

With the stock price rising from $ 23 percent on Tuesday to $ 962, the company’s value has shot up significantly above the levels of General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Renault and PSA Peugeot.

The Tesla’s upswing reflects its leader’s ability to build the brand, experts say, combined with enough execution success to maintain the mystique.

Musk is a “very charismatic, very visible leader” who has positioned Tesla as the brand of the future, says Karl Brauer from Kelley Blue Book.

And although the product is “not entirely successful”, “it supports this image satisfactorily so that enough people” can confirm the pitch.

More than a company

The most recent increase can be felt when the electric car manufacturer has achieved the most important production targets for the Model 3, the first model for medium-sized companies.

Tesla’s value has skyrocketed compared to other major automakers

Musk has deliberately associated the company’s success with a larger message about environmental concerns, particularly among younger consumers, at a time when governments in China and Europe are focused on reducing emissions.

“Tesla tried to position itself almost like a move, not as a car company,” said Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.com.

“Your goal is to save the environment and the earth,” she added. “And that’s different from an older car company that aims to sell X cars a year.”

According to Caldwell, Tesla’s prioritization of electric battery technology contradicts the strategy of conventional car manufacturers, in which “the car comes first and then the powertrain comes second”.

Unpredictable, unpredictable

At the same time, Musk has broken conventions regarding the behavior of CEOs with his active social media presence. This includes joking with followers and sometimes scolding critics, including regulators.

Musk keeps his followers on Twitter with a constant stream of comments, emojis, memes and even his own music after he has just released the title “Don’t Doubt Your Vibe”.

The Tesla boss also splits up with other CEOs at conference calls, takes questions from fans – and sometimes makes ridiculous questions he doesn’t like.

He was seen on camera dancing and smoking marijuana. The reputation of not taking things too seriously helped last November when a supposedly indestructible window of the new cyber truck cracked as it was unveiled.

Even the crack in the supposedly indestructible windows of the All-Electrick Cybertruck didn’t let Tesla CEO Elon Musk rattle

Most CEOs “are so incredibly opaque with people and afraid to share things well and badly with the public,” said Caldwell.

Other car bosses “always sound like they’re rehearsed,” she added. “Whether you like musk or not, it’s almost always something interesting.”

However, there is a risk for companies like Tesla that are so closely intertwined with their executives, warns Charles Elson, corporate governance expert at the University of Delaware.

There is a danger of “putting everything on an individual and not on a concept,” Elson warned of a “cult of the individual”.

“No one will always be right. Every person will show mistakes from time to time.”

Tesla’s recent upswing has calmed criticism of the Tesla chief after several controversies, including an ongoing public dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission over Musk’s statements on social media.

Despite Tesla’s recent run, Musk missed a few goals. In 2015, he promised to provide fully autonomous technology by the end of 2017 – a goal that is still not being achieved.

But Brauer said, “He’s not as accountable as other CEOs.”

“If Mary Barra (GM boss) or Jim Hackett (Ford boss) or one of the bosses of auto companies made half as many promises and failed to keep them, they would probably have been released and they would surely have been slaughtered the press. ”

Tesla defies the convention and pays for it when stocks slip

