Iconic American department store Chain Macy closes 125 stores and cuts 2,000 jobs

Washington: Macy’s iconic American department store chain will close 125 stores and remove 2,000 jobs in the next three years as part of a plan to strengthen its financial position, the company announced Tuesday.

Like other retailers, Macy’s has struggled with the decline of the once dominant American shopping center, as well as the competition from online colossal Amazon.

The department store said it expects the “Polaris” strategy to generate annual gross savings of around $ 1.5 billion once fully implemented by the end of 2022, with savings of around $ 600 million this year.

“We have faith in our Polaris strategy and we have the resources needed to bring Macy’s, Inc. back to sustainable, profitable growth,” said Macy’s CEO and Chairman Jeff Gennette in a statement.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, address the unhealthy parts of the business immediately, and explore new revenue streams.” The company will close approximately 125 of its “least productive” stores in the next three years, accounting for $ 1.4 billion in annual sales. This includes 30 stores that are already closing, according to the statement.

In addition, the New York office becomes the company’s only headquarters and the chain closes its offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati.

The plan calls for “streamlining the organization with a net reduction in the number of employees and support functions of the company by 9 percent, or about 2,000 positions,” the company said.

The savings generated by the program will, among other things, be invested in improving the digital business and “off-mall expansion” and new, smaller store formats.

The restructuring costs are expected to total around $ 450 million to $ 490 million, most of which will be registered in 2019, the statement said.

