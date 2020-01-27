Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2% in the first operations on Monday after the lender reported a 158% increase in net earnings for the December quarter compared to the previous year, while asset quality It also showed signs of improvement.

The actions of the ICICI Bank reached a maximum of Rs 545 each in the intraday session, compared to its previous close of Rs 533.85. At 11:47 am, the shares were trading 1.8% higher at Rs 543.50. In particular, ICICI shares have risen a massive 58% in the last year compared to an increase of almost 15% in the Nifty 50 benchmark.

ICICI Bank said on Saturday that net earnings increased significantly to Rs 4,146.46 rupees during the December quarter from Rs 1,604.91 rupees in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter grew 24.3% year-on-year to Rs 8,545.32 crore with a loan growth of 13% (at Rs 6.35 lakh crore) and an improvement of 37 basis points in the net interest margin.

The quality of the assets of the ICICI Bank also improved sequentially, with gross non-productive assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances that fell 42 basis points to 5.95% in the December quarter and net NPAs fell 11 bp to 1.49% .

Provisions and contingencies for the December quarter were Rs 2,083.2 crore, a decrease of 16.95 sequentially and 50.9% year-on-year.

After the gains, the brokerage firm JPMorgan maintained the “overweight” rating in the shares of the ICICI Bank and raised its objective to Rs 650 per share of Rs 560 previously. JPMorgan said third-quarter earnings remained mixed, although operating earnings are strong as recoveries improved.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank experienced two major landslides in the December quarter, including its exposure to Karvy Stock Broking. “During the quarter, there were certain developments in a brokerage company. Our exposure to the company has been classified as unprofitable and fully prudently provided, ”said Sandeep Batra, president of ICICI Bank.

In addition to Karvy, ICICI Bank also classified an “industrial company based in South India” as an unprofitable asset (NPA) as “the service was regular but the refinancing carried out by the bank in 2018 was evaluated as a restructuring “. The company is backed by reputable promoters and investors, ”said Batra.

