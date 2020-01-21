This service allows customers to withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs from the ICICI bank simply by submitting an application on iMobile, their mobile banking application.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 5:55 p.m. IST

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: ICICI Bank launched a cardless cash withdrawal service from its ATMs on Tuesday with a transaction limit of Rs 20,000 per day.

This service allows customers to withdraw cash from more than 15,000 bank ATMs simply by submitting an application on iMobile, their mobile banking application.

“It is a simple and convenient way to withdraw cash without using a debit card,” the bank said in a statement.

The service can be used for automatic withdrawal when customers do not wish to carry the debit card.

The daily transaction limit, as well as the transaction limit, is set at Rs 20,000, he added.

Speaking about the launch, the Executive Director of ICICI Bank Anup Bagchi said the bank will continue to focus on technological innovations in all channels and contact points that will provide more convenience to customers.

The bank’s total consolidated assets amounted to Rs 12,88,190 crore as of September 30, 2019. It is present in 15 countries.

