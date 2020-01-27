Indian stocks began the week with a cautious note, as investors prepare for the 2020 Union Budget to be presented on February 1. At 10:40 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark fell 150.11 points, or 0.36%, to 41,463.08, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46.45 points, or 0.38%, to 12,201.80. ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, Prestige Estates, Vodafone Idea and Axis Bank were among the key actions today. Read on to learn more:

ICICI Bank:

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2% after net third-quarter earnings rose to Rs 4,146.5 million compared to Rs 1,604.9 million a year ago.

Baroda Bank: Shares of the Bank of Baroda fell 3.8%, as the loss of the third quarter was Rs.1406.9 million compared to a gain of Rs.736.7 million in the previous quarter.

HDFC: Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) fell 1.7%, while those of Dr. Reddy’s Lab rose 1.1% before the announcement of its third-quarter earnings today. Other major companies that will announce the third quarter results include InterGlobe Aviation, United Spirits, Wockhardt and IIFL Finance

Prestigious Properties: Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 5.4% as consolidated third-quarter net earnings soared to Rs 216 million rupees versus Rs 67.4 million rupees in the quarter of the previous year.

Vodafone idea: Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd fell more than 4% after India Ratings reduced the ENT rating of Rs 3.500 crore to IND BBB- / RWN, while CRISIL also reduced the rating to CRISIL BB / (Rating observation with negative implications).

Bank axis: Shares of Axis Bank Ltd rose 1.5% after the lender proposed raising funds by issuing unsecured senior non-convertible bonds (NCDs) that are unsecured that amount to Rs 5,000 rupees.

EIH: Shares of EIH Ltd rose 1.5% after net earnings increased 5.3% to Rs 95 million in the December quarter, while revenues fell 3.8% to 509.5 million. rupees compared to the previous year.

DCB Bank: Shares of DCB Bank Ltd increased 1.3% as net earnings for the third quarter increased 12.3% to Rs 96.7 million rupees versus Rs 86.10 million rupees in the quarter of the previous year.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares erased the initial losses to trade 0.3% more after the company said the board will consider raising funds through ENT on January 29.

