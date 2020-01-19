The federal authorities are turning to a new tactic in the escalation conflict over New York City’s so-called protected area policy and are giving the city four “immigration summons” to obtain information about the inmates sought for deportation.

“This is not a request – it is a request,” Henry Lucero, a senior US immigration and customs official, told The Associated Press. “This is a last resort for us. In New York, dangerous criminals are released every day. ”

The government of Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday that the city would review the subpoenas.

“New York City will not change the guidelines that have made us the safest city in America,” spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said in an email.

The development comes days after ICE has sent similar subpoenas to the city of Denver, a move that reflects the agency’s growing frustration with jurisdictions that do not honor deportation detainees or provide details about the arrival and departure of suspects on the ground.

The subpoenas sent to New York gather information about three inmates – including a man wanted for murder in El Salvador – who were recently released after immigration officials requested the city to hand them in for deportation.

The fourth subpoena asks for information about a Guyana man who was charged with sexual assault and death this month by Maria Fuertas, a 92-year-old woman from Queens.

This case became a focal point of the conflict after ICE officials said the city released the woman’s alleged attacker, 21-year-old Reeaz Khan, on previous charges, instead of handing him over for deportation. Khan was charged with the murder on January 10 and remains in custody.

The New York police say they have not received a request for Khan’s detention, despite the fact that ICE insists that the request was sent. In either case, the city would not have handed him over in accordance with the New York City Ordinance on Police Work with Immigration Officers.

Hours before the subpoenas were issued on Friday, Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence reported at a press conference in Manhattan that the city guides had blood on their hands after Fuertas’ death.

“It is this city’s protection policy that is the only reason this criminal was allowed to roam the streets and end an innocent woman’s life,” said Albence.

Goldstein said in an email on Saturday that “the Trump administration’s attempt to take advantage of this tragedy is absolutely shameful.”

De Blasio has accused ICE of using “fear tactics” and spreading lies. He said on Twitter this week that the city “has passed common sense immigration enforcement laws that have driven crime to record lows.”

City officials in Denver said they would not comply with the requests and said the subpoenas “could be seen as an effort to intimidate officials to help enforce civil immigration law.”

“The documents appear to be a request for information related to alleged violations of civil immigration law,” wrote Chad Sublet, senior counsel at the Denver Ministry of Security, in a letter to ICE officials.

However, Lucero, deputy deputy deputy director of law enforcement and deportation measures at ICE, said the agency could consult with the federal prosecutor to get a court order confirming the city’s compliance. “A judge can scorn her,” he told the AP.

In the meantime, ICE is considering expanding the use of subpoenas for immigrants in other protected areas.

“Like any law enforcement agency, we’re used to changing our tactics when criminals change their strategies,” said Lucero in a statement saying laws passed by politicians with a dangerous agenda. ”