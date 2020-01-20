Ibrahim Elkaddouri, an Anasheed teacher and his anti-bullying song written by his students

“Wij pesten niet” or “We don’t bullying” is a song that Ibrahim Elkaddouri and his students wrote and published on Sunday to combat bullying in Dutch schools. The song is one of the projects on which the Moroccan-Dutch Anasheed singer and elementary school teacher works with his students from various fields.

“I teach elementary school students Anasheed and we write and sing songs with topics that appeal to them,” Elkaddouri proudly said to Yabiladi on Monday.

In fact, his most recent song, which deals with school bullying, is based on a subject that his students can deal with and that he has witnessed during his seven-year career as a teacher. “The students enjoyed singing about bullying and the message of equality and tolerance,” he said.

In addition to their unique style, Elkaddouri’s songs deal with topics and themes from an Islamic perspective and relate to the humane values ​​of religion. “The song relates to the message of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed and the fact that we are all the same,” recalled the teacher.

Anasheed songs for tolerance and diversity

Although most of his students are of Moroccan and Turkish origin, the songs they produce are for everyone. «The song is for everyone. I work in seven schools and see that there is a lot of bullying, »he regretted. “All children have to be careful with their words because they can hurt each other and that can happen between Moroccan, Turkish, Somali and Dutch children,” he added.

“Wij pesten niet” is just one of the songs that the Utrecht-born teacher produced with his students. “We have another song called ‘You are never alone’ that deals with tolerance and solidarity,” he recalls.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XERMxALw4is [/ embed]

Elkaddouri’s Anasheed song classes in the Netherlands have other goals. One of them is to address important topics and values ​​while singing and having fun. “I try to help them choose topics that contain messages and are fun at the same time,” he said.

Elkaddouri’s music courses are also about tolerance and diversity. While teaching Anasheeds, he deals with students from different backgrounds and speaks different languages, including Dutch, English and Arabic.

Elkaddouri not only teaches, but is also an Anasheed singer who is currently working on his album. In 2018, he took part in an Anasheed competition in Rabat to prove that although he was born in the Netherlands, he also knows something about Anasheeds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b46CJ2L4O-o [/ embed]

His love for Arabic music and especially Anasheeds is a childhood dream come true. “When I was a child, I loved old school music and my father encouraged me to sing Anasheed songs,” he said. Elkaddouri attended a music and theater school to improve his musical skills. There he also focused on the genre that he always loved.

«At school I was the only Moroccan student in the class. It was sometimes very embarrassing when they talked about rock and roll, I only heard Anasheed songs, »he said jokingly to Yabiladi.

Elkaddouri’s new album will feature Anasheed songs in Arabic, English and Dutch.