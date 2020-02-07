Ian Munro’s “Rush” with Still Haze gets an experimental new touch

It’s been a while since Shöckface has one inverted Ian Munro Recording. For the first time in 2018, Shöckface swapped the album “I Dont Need You” with Cultra, a collaboration between Ian Munro and Yvng Jalapeño. At the beginning of the new decade, Shöckface is back and offers listeners the free download of Ian Munro’s “Rush” with Still Haze.

Shöckface records the impressive vocals of the singer songwriter Still haze and weaves it perfectly in the introduction around a sentimental yet dark soundscape. While the record creates a perfect mess, the rumbling synthesizers and the rough baseline can be heard, only to be paired with Still Hazes voice. The record would not be a Shöckface inversion without hearing the artist’s typical vocal chops that give the song its experimental flare. “Rush” is a foretaste of the kind of dark, versatile and shaky music that Shöckface will release all year round. Check it out below!

Stream “Rush (Shöckface Inversion)” below. Get a (free download) here.

