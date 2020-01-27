I would share my husband with a side chick - Sammie, 60 year old woman

Many people especially women have their

reservations about dating or marriage to a musician just because of the attention they

receive other women.

Wife of Nigerian afro juju music legend Sir

Shina Peters, Sammie Peters Looks Unperturbed About Lateral Chic Preys On

her husband.

The beautiful 60-year-old woman shared it

marriage experience that has lasted 40 years now and still counts

gracefully.

Sharing the experience of media personality Kemi Ashefon in an interview, she first said that she understood what made her kind of marriage work.

“I am married to a musician and I knew from the start that women do not allow musicians to rest. The wedding trip was eventful, beautiful, difficult but never difficult. I never thought about divorce in the union and neither did my husband.

Even with concubines hiding around her handsome husband?

She says, “It didn’t affect my marriage. I have always said and believed that I would rather share my husband than lose him for the benefit of another woman. This has always been my position, even as a young wife. It is not to encourage my husband or other husbands to cheat on their wives, but I adopted this attitude to remain happy and not to develop hypertension. What I cannot change, I pray to God and he answers me. Nothing that my husband does affects me. My love for him is unconditional and nothing can separate me from my husband. I understand him perfectly, we love each other and he has always respected me. He never brought another woman into our matrimonial home. I love my husband, I will always love him and I don’t think love will diminish no matter what happens to us. “

Still speaking in glowing terms of her husband, Sammie Peters recalled how she had met him. She says, “I met Sir Shina Peters at the age of 21. Our parents were close and at one point they said we were parents. But we are not – we just come from the same city. We have been together all these years. ”