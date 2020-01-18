A former Nigerian head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (ret.), Who led the Nigerian side during the Nigerian civil war (1969-1970), revealed that he had no problem with a change of power towards the south-east, precisely Igbo in 2023.

According to him, as long as he promotes peace, he sees no harm in it.

He was speaking in a special interview he gave to the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Service in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the war when he made these comments.

Responding to a question about the agitation of the southeastern inhabitants that the Igbo should produce the president of the nation in 2023, he said;

“If it brings peace, it should be done; if people want it.

There was a time when the PDP started the rotating presidency if this continued, maybe the Igbo would have produced a president, but that didn’t happen. If it can be done now, I have no problem with it. Anyone can govern. There are many people in Nigeria if God gives them and they will govern with the fear of God and love for Nigerians, we will make the progress we want. “

In addition, he responded to a question about whether he had any regrets for leading Nigeria into civil war and said that he did not regret his action given the circumstances at the time.

He said it was very necessary to keep Nigeria one.

“I want to thank God for ending the civil war on a peaceful note; as I said at the time, there was neither a winner nor a loser. I thank God for the peace we have enjoyed in the past fifty years since the end of the war.

The war was not what someone wanted. It was fought by those who wanted Nigeria to stay one unlike those on the other side who wanted it to divide, which is what led to the war.

For this reason, I will not say that I committed a crime while making war, it was out of love for the unity of Nigeria, in particular after the murder of the Nigerian leaders of extraction of the north, of our eminent officers from lieutenant colonel to general. I was the only one on the left. Those who want to create new problems should not do so, “he said.

Source: www.ghgossip.com