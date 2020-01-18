I worked as a vulcanizer to finance my university studies - A first class graduate shares an inspiring story

Young Nigerian University

graduate Isah Adam Hussaini shared his inspiring story about how he must

struggling to take classes and succeed.

The 30-year-old player revealed

in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust that he had to repair maintenance tires

be able to finance his studies at the university.

Isah says

Adam, he worked hard as a vulcanizer to make a living and pay

high school tuition fees at university and graduates with distinction.

According to him, he graduated from the University of Jos with honors in statistics.

Here’s the conversation; You have been involved in vulcanization for some time, how did you get started?

I inherited the occupation from my parents. Almost all of my siblings feed on it. Growing up, I saw my uncle do it and I decided to learn from him. When did you start practicing? It was after being trained by my uncle. I was with him at ‘Yan Taya before moving to NEPA, along the road to Zaria. When I realized that the place was far away, I decided to start practicing here alone, because I have the skills. This place is close to my high school.

What successes have you had in this profession? By the will of Almighty Allah, I was able to pay my junior high school tuition fees at the University of Jos, where I read statistics and bagged first-class honors. I graduated last year. Since I could manage on my own, I asked my parents to take care of my youngest children. Currently, I am doing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. I was originally assigned to Imo State, but due to certain problems, I was redeployed to Jos and I am now at the Federal College of Horticulture, where I teach. I always do my work after school hours. Thanks to this occupation, I was also able to acquire land in the town of Tilden Fulani, near Jos. By the will of Allah, I will erect the structure by vulcanization. What challenges have you encountered as a vulcanizer? They had to do with my studies. Sometimes if I went to school, I wouldn’t have time to do anything here. Sometimes it would take an entire week, but by the grace of Allah, within two days, I would cover my school expenses for the following week. What advice would you give other young people about the importance of skills training? Honestly, we are in a time when you cannot count on diplomas, so I advise my comrades to acquire professional skills. There was a time when someone brought me a job from the college where I taught. After serving him, I noticed that he was looking at me carefully. When I asked why he was looking at me, he said he was surprised at my level of humility. The man wondered how someone with such a qualification would engage in this occupation under the scorching sun. But I explained to him how I had sponsored my studies through this job. No one should despise any occupation. Instead of sitting idly by and walking the streets, young people should acquire skills, as well as menial jobs, to support themselves. Do you think the government should empower small professions like yours? Given the way things are going, I think government at all levels should find ways to empower small and medium-sized professions across the country. If the government supported small and medium-sized businesses, some of the young people who commit crimes would be encouraged to change their minds. Such a gesture will also help reduce the wave of unemployment in the country, the cradle of vices.