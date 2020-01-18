I won't fade anytime soon- MzVee

Former Lynx Entertainment signatory MzVee assured her fans that she will be releasing more hit songs this year.

MzVee in an interview with Class FM said her career would not end because she left Lynx Entertainment. Rather, she assured her fans that she would keep the fire burning.

She said… ..

“Lynx entertainment is made up of a team of people who have specific roles, and they do it so well and they all work hard if the artist is not sleeping, they are not sleeping either. It’s the same with the team I have now, they work very hard and they love what they do. If I sleep, they don’t sleep “

She further added that she did not know what mentality the artists left behind, but she is assured that she has the talent and the right team who love and think that they will certainly go far.

“When I was off stage, people kept telling me to come back. We miss you. It was overwhelming. These text messages tell me that there is no way to start and stop. “