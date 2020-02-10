I wonder why the Desi awards shows can NEVER reach the Oscar level? Is for you!

A joke of the Oscars making the rounds in social networks made me laugh.

“Every year, the Oscars disappoint me. There are no amazing Jodi awards. There is no Real Star award on social networks. There are no prizes for people who dressed and appeared, at least give Tarantino Rajnigandha the prize for the best comic action movie of the spectators. At least!”

It is a family rant. ‘Oh, how elegant are the Oscars, the BAFTA and the SAG!’ ‘Why can’t our awards night be so good?’ ‘Why do we have to endure four hours of scary schmooze parties dressed up at night? to reward talent? ‘, etc etc. Every year, during the Bollywood awards season, usually between December and March, there are a number of articles, tweets and memes that make fun of the entire “system.” Strange award titles are called, movie fan pages attack organizers for leaving out worthy contenders, demanding critics and movie lovers tease the joke that these events have become and connoisseurs reveal how it is arranged everything. But nothing changes. The “system” continues, we get a little excited and go back to business as usual.

Have you ever wondered why things do not change in our part of the world? Why, even though the credibility of entertainment awards is at its lowest point in history, millions of people still watch these events? Why, despite the fact that the content of our films and dramas improves by leaps and bounds over the years, the ceremonies that supposedly recognize them have become a blatant celebration of the “culture of the stars”?

The reasons are twofold: 1) The actors and 2) You, the fan

Let’s examine the first one. The stars are a lot strange. In interviews and interactions, they are often seen mocking prizes. Some, like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut have been consistent in their boycott of the awards, but the rest attend them in all their splendor despite making fun of them. For now, everyone knows how it works: organizers have to lean back to please the stars that have unimaginable demands. If that includes award titles of your choice or a large sum of money, so be it. The presence of stars attracts eyeballs, which in turn attracts PRTs, which in turn pleases sponsors. Fair point.

The stars, on the other hand, claim that the organizers or media houses or brands that organize these shows, are still using their names to “sell” an event to an enthusiastic audience, so it is better to pay for the generosity they grant them. Just point again.

What is lost in close combat is the purpose of the entertainment awards: recognize talent, discover new stars and honor creativity on display.

Lobbying, disappointing elections and debates about prizes are an integral part of the game. The Oscars are also not immune, since criticisms about inclusion (or lack thereof), inherent racism and prejudice, are often directed against him. However, the credibility or value of real winners is never questioned. No new and irrelevant categories are added. Most importantly, the actors do not dance on stage. However, they saw millions of people around the world.

The second part of the questions mentioned above deals with us: the fans and patrons of the cinema. One of the most encouraging conclusions of Oscar 2020 was the winning speech of the Parasite producers, who thanked the Korean audience for forcing their filmmakers to press the envelope every time. This is perhaps the reason why Korean cinema is one of the best in the world, as evidenced by its spectacular performance at this year’s Oscars.

Fortunately, Bollywood and even Lollywood have come a long way, in terms of content. A demanding audience, exposed to the best that the world has to offer and the competence of the transmission platforms, has forced our filmmakers to change the grammar of our cinema. In Bollywood, the more fresh and original its content, the greater the chances of it being noticed. The formula is dead a long time ago, the unpredictability is inside. We still have a long way to go before leaving a mark on the world map, but we are well and truly on the road. But why don’t we demand the same quality from our awards nights too?

Although these days, the events in the awards do not escape the scrutiny of social networks, they have not resulted in the improvement of the quality of the events. Far from being on the world level, our programs often descend on feasts with boring scripts, exaggerated performances and questionable winners.

What is needed is a complete review of the system that requires the participation of all stakeholders. You may need a subcontinent brand to take some unpleasant but necessary calls: don’t give in to stellar egos, focus only on presenting a spectacular show that creates headlines for the right reasons, not compromising the credibility of the winners, organizing a professional adventure and also to creatively project the sponsors! Simply put, make content and creativity the king, while giving equal importance to trade and marketing.

But for that to happen, these must be seen and sponsored by us, the fans. Instead of simply tweeting negative messages at a great desi awards show (paying attention first!), It may be time to make the effort to discover what the credibles are and direct our eyes to them. The magnitude of positive attention to good content (whether in movies, television and broadcast programs, or prize nights) can deny noise and frustration with bad ones.

Until then, we applaud the Hollywood Oscars and BAFTAs and believe memes in a Bollywood award sponsored by the Paan Masala brand “Actor of the Century.”

.