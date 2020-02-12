“I wonder how Boko Haram still survives” – Buhari tells Shehu about Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari complained of the continued operation of the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State despite military attacks.

The president, wondering how the Boko Haram insurgents survived, shows security measures.

Buhari therefore appealed to the people of Borno State to contact the military and other security agencies to combat the state uprising.

Buhari, who paid a condolence visit to the Borno Shehu Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi in Maiduguri on Wednesday, said the cooperation would facilitate the successful implementation of the counterinsurgency campaign.

Buhari was in Borno to sympathize with the government and people over the murder of 30 people in the recent Boko Haram insurgent attack on Auno in the Konduga region.

“Boko Haram or whatever they are cannot come to Maiduguri or the surrounding area without the local leadership knowing. Local leadership has traditionally been responsible for security in their respective areas.

“With my understanding of our culture, I wonder how Boko Haram survives to that end.

“In 2015 and last year, as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, I campaigned for three fundamental issues, including security. They cannot preside over an institution or a country if they are not secured.

“It’s just common sense, everyone knows that, even those who haven’t gone to school know it.

“When teenagers don’t work with the government; they endanger their future; I’m 77 now, how many years do I expect under normal circumstances? “

“We work for you in this country. As commander in chief, I deal with the security institutions and believe that security is improving.

“I urge the state population to work with law enforcement agencies. Let us deny Boko Haram access to our loyal citizens and encourage displaced people to return to their country. “