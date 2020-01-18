Actor, musician and comedian Ace Agya Koo has revealed that his years of service and unwavering support for the New Patriotic Party have paid him no dividend.

He expressed his disappointment at the fact that certain elements within the party tell people that he was offered a lucrative job, which is not the case.

“Now that work has arrived, we know that some of us cannot sit in the office. But where we have come to a point where some people should say “ooh this particular person, we have to reach out to him” “, recalling an experience he had with some members for whom he campaigned on the ground.

“I hear people say that Agya Koo got a contract to transport cocoa. Cement and fuel… Especially when I arrive in London and elsewhere, I hear them say Agya Koo you have this, Agya Koo you have that .. meanwhile I have nothing. That’s why I want to set the record straight. I did not understand. I do not carry fuel. I do not transport cocoa … I do not transport cement while I sit with you here. If they are going to give me now, I don’t know, but since I’m sitting here, I have nothing, he lamented.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com