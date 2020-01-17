I will not help an artist to come until after my retirement to avoid competition - Empress Gifty

Popular Ghanaian musician Gifty Hopson Adorye popularly known as the Empress Gifty has vowed never to register an artist to come to her record company to train.

According to Empress Gifty in a recent interview, she will only train future artists when she decides to withdraw from the music industry. She added that she needed enough time to promote her artist to the top to avoid unnecessary competition.

“Oh sure, yes! But now I still make music so when I withdraw from my music, I will sign an artist. Because two captains can never be on a ship. It is wrong and inadvisable for an artist to sign his colleague under his label, it does not help. So I like the way Lynx Entertainment does it, he put his career aside and built an image because it’s not good to compete with young people. He will compete with Kuami Eugene and others – his own artists. “Gifty unveiled.

Gifty Adorye further explained that, if she recruits a new artist, he / she will grab all the shows for him / herself. Do you think that when I have an artist under me and there is a show worth 30,000 GH, what will I do? So, in case you hear, I’m signing an artist who means that Empress has pulled out of the music. So that I can focus on the person and push them where I want them to be, she adds.

Meanwhile, Gifty Adorye is currently promoting her new single called “Jesus Over Do”.