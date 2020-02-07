I will never show Wendy Shay on a song; Features for what?

The smoldering tension between Wendy Shay and Fantana, both signed on the same record label, seems to have no end in sight.

The musician Fantana has announced that she will never play Wendy Shay in a song. According to her, this is never in her plans and she has other musicians who appear in a song.

When asked the last time she spoke to her label mate in an interview with Giovani Caleb about Showbiz 360 on TV3, Fantana said “I don’t remember Wendy Shay not my girlfriend.”,

When the host asked if Wendy Shay would ever be featured in a song, the singer from “Girls Hate on Girls” replied: “No”.

Fantana explained that the time for such a function or collaboration was tooo “has passed.”

Although she is not ready to work with her label colleague, the singer announced that she has had some collaborations with other artists this year.

Although Fantana is signed with RuffTown Records, it is managed by Blown GH.