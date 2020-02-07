“I will never get so obsessed with my career”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is preparing for the romantic drama “Helmet,” his first solo release as a Bollywood hero, in front of Pranutal Bahl. He was also recently seen in the recent short film “Nawab”, a relationship drama. The actor says that in personal life he is driven by relationships. He adds that he always prioritizes his loved ones over his career and that does not make him a “less ambitious” person.

Aparshakti Khurana: “I will never be so obsessed with my career”

“I feel that things will get worse in the future, considering that we are obsessing with our careers. We rarely meet our true friends. These days, if someone prioritizes relationships over professional life, people tend to call them “less ambitious,” and people who live a life that only revolve around their professional career despise them. That is not true in my philosophy. I am someone who is very motivated by my family members and childhood friends, and I will never become so obsessed with my career as to lose the touch and warmth I receive from them. Does that make me sound less ambitious? I don’t know, but that surely makes me happy, ”Aparshakti told IANS.

“Nawab” launched on the YouTube channel Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on Wednesday, and revolves around a young couple in a marriage that reveals cracks due to high ambition. The film also features Maria Goretti, Geetika Vidya and Seema Pawha, and is directed by Mansi Jain.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, the actor made his Bollywood debut with a character role in the 2016 blockbuster of Aamir Khan “Dangal.” Since then, he has made a place as a credible actor with brilliant comic moments in films such as “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “Stree”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Jabariya Jodi”, “Pati, Patni Aur Woh”, to name a few.

Speaking about opportunities in the film industry and creating a space of his own, Aparshakti said: “I think I’m lucky to be part of some interesting stories. In addition, although those parts were small, each one was different from the other, and this is how I managed to show my versatility. ”

