Former NBA commissioner David Stern died on New Year’s Day at the age of 77 after suffering intracerebral bleeding in December.

Needless to say, Stern’s tenure of more than three decades as a member of the association has influenced the lives of many in the basketball world.

Some closest to Stern paid tribute to the former commissioner during his funeral at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Tuesday morning.

Among them, Hall of Famer opened Magic Johnson with a passionate and insightful speech. It was about Johnson, who publicly announced in 1991 that he had HIV, and about Stern’s response to it.

“When I announced that I had HIV in 1991, people thought they could get the virus by shaking hands,” Johnson told TMZ Sports. “When David allowed me to take part in the All Star Game in Orlando in 1992 and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world.”

Johnson’s announcement helped change the discussion about HIV at a time when it was an epidemic around the world, and very few knew anything substantial about the complaint.

Stern’s reaction and willingness to change the narrative affected the social construct of the disease. Johnson’s speech on Tuesday greatly recognizes this.

When an emotional Johnson held back the tears, the great all-time man simply said, “I will miss my angel.”

This was really a great way for Magic to pay tribute to a man who both changed the landscape of the NBA and helped lead it into the modern age under the new Commissioner Adam Silver.