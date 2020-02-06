I was very hurt by ‘Fa me ko’ trolls from Ghanaians, but it also helped to promote the song

The actress and singer Emelia Brobbey described trolling that she suffered on social media after the release of her debut song “Fa me ko” as a blessing in disguise.

While some social media users criticized the quality of the song, others mocked Emelia’s voice.

When Emelia Brobbey responded to the trolls in an interview about Class FM, she said that it turned out to be a blessing, although some of the trolls hurt her feelings as it helped promote her song.

Worth seeing: Video: Wendy Shay’s mother is unhappy and saddened by the kidnapping and prophecy of death by the prophet Akwasi Appiah

She said,

“To be honest, it really hurt at some point, I mean because some really insulted me, and at some point I said, ‘OK, they just make fun of the song so it gets so popular that everyone can sing so that wherever I am and they raise ‘Fa me Ko’ they can sing along and there is a great vibe so they help me promote my song so let me drop this negativity and focus on the positive so that I can only concentrate on what I do.

Also read: Screenshot: Dr. Kwaku Oteng did not marry the fifth woman – Gloria Sarfo shares what she knows about him

Emelia Brobbey continued:

“Well, I could say that, I think it’s a blessing in disguise because I really didn’t have a lot of work to do with transportation, but a few insults hurt. I’m human, I mean, I can don’t say it didn’t hurt. ”

The actress recently released another single entitled “Odo electric” with Wendy Shay.