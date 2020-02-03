“I was shocked”: four passengers fall together on Ryanair “flight from hell”

A passenger said he had experienced the “flight from hell” after he and three other travelers collapsed during a Ryanair service from Budapest to Edinburgh.

Shaun Pinkerton, a 27-year-old garage manager, said that people started fainting about an hour after the three-hour flight on 31 Jaunary.

The first person to collapse was only 17 and needed CPR, he told the Scottish sun. Then a second person collapsed, followed by Mr. Pinkerton and finally a fourth passenger, he said.

“Everyone panicked and we still don’t really know what happened,” he said. “You don’t want to fly with it anymore.

“It was the flight from hell.”

According to Mr. Pinkerton, cabin crew stepped out of “huge” tanks of oxygen and started CPR in the aisle for those who needed it.

“I was knocked out and needed an oxygen mask,” he said. “Then I fell in shock and completely vibrated.”

He demands compensation after his traumatic experience and claims that there was an error on the plane.

“Something was very wrong with that flight, people were worried that there wasn’t enough oxygen,” he said. “I don’t know why they didn’t redirect the plane to land earlier.”

Pinkerton added that although he will travel to both Madrid and Poland in the coming months, the experience has seriously affected him.

“I never want to board a plane again. It looked like something out of a movie.”

Edinburgh Airport confirmed to The Independent that a first emergency request had been made by the flight crew and that a team of medical staff was on hand to meet the aircraft when it landed.

“The crew of this flight from Budapest to Edinburgh (January 31) called ahead to request medical assistance when landing after two clients fell ill on board,” a Ryanair spokesperson told The Independent. “The plane landed normally and these customers were met by doctors for further treatment.”

They emphasized that there was no mistake on the plane.

