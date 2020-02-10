I was paid GH5 and Malt after my first film role – Caleb Nii Boye

Actor and radio personality Caleb Nii Boye has announced how much he paid after starring in his first film role.

His unveiling comes after the recent directorial saga with actor Kofi Adjorlolo, which has caused confusion on social media in recent days.

Kofi Adjorlolo’s claim that producers don’t pay their actors and actresses has raised many concerns for every angel.

Caleb Nii Boye mentioned in an interview on Showbiz Live on Live91.9FM that he only received a lot of GH5 and a malt drink to quench his thirst for his first film role after traveling to Kasoa for a film shoot.

According to him, he left three hours earlier just to find no one there. He had to wait in a remote place for the crew members to arrive just to end the film and not to get paid for the work done.

Caleb announced that his passion for acting had left him immediately when the money and drink were given to him.

Source: www.ghgossip