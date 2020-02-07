“I was paid 200 rupees and I worked overtime to earn extra money”

The Bollywood icon, Dharmendra, remains a popular face among fans of the new generation, and the veteran actor today fondly recalls the time he lived in a garage and worked at a drilling company.

“In my early days, I lived in a garage because I didn’t have a suitable home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked at a drilling company where I was paid 200 rupees, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime,” he added. .

The veteran actor became nostalgic after the contestants of the 11th season of “Indian Idol” performed the song “Kal ki haseen mulaqat ke liye” of the 1976 superhirt “Charas” of the actor.

Dharmendra, a native of Punjab, was one of the main stars of the seventies and eighties. His memorable films include “Phool Aur Patthar”, “Anupama”, “Seeta Aur Geeta” and “Sholay”. The receiver of Padma Bhushan has also produced films like “Ghayal” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2”.

“Indian Idol” is broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television.

