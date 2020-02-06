I was aware of MzVee's depression, but ... Kidi is disclosing

The young Ghanaian high artist and Lynx entertainment signee KiDi announced that he was very aware of the condition his former colleague MzVee was going through.

According to Kidi, although he knew of his colleague’s plight, he wasn’t the right person to disclose.

MzVee announced in a series of interviews earlier this year that she had stopped making music for two years because she felt depressed.

KiDi, who also spoke to MzVee in an interview, showed that he was fully aware that she was depressed, but could not say it because it was not his job.

Kidi and MzVee

“You see, the whole thing is, everything people asked me before Lynx officially came out, I said one thing to myself, it wasn’t my place to say. Many things were not my job, I want people to come and say themselves or the label to come out with an official statement, but I will not come and give things if things are not ready to come out of there, so I just got myself took care of my business and ended up in my corner, that’s all, ”he explained.

He expressed his pain of losing MzVee on her record label because she was the only woman in her midst who gave them hope.

“As I said when she left, it was sad because we all go everywhere together, jam together, travel together to play shows, it was definitely a loss.”

The singer-songwriter also announced that MzVee added value for him as an artist.

MzVee

“Every time I made songs it was always there, not always, but most of the time it will be there to tell you that you do it this way or this place, don’t sing it that way and if you are most of mine Heard songs, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Say you love me’, you heard female vocals, she did all of this for me, I’ll miss all of that, ‘said Kidi.