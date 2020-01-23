Robert German-USA TODAY Sport

The Dallas Cowboys have several star players who will make a free choice in March. It starts, of course, with Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott, whom Dallas has said is number one priority.

Pro Bowler Amari Cooper’s status, however, remains in the air. In the extension talks of the past few months, the two sides were not well received.

With the star receiver a little more than a month before the market launch, Cooper announced on Thursday that he absolutely loves Dallas and wants to play in the city “for a long time”.

Cooper, 25, noted that an extension is not imminent. He just doesn’t seem too worried about the process.

The problem here is that Dallas can only assign the franchise tag to one player in front of the free agency. If the team is unable to sign a long-term contract with Prescott before March, the label is put on them. That would enable Cooper to test the free market.

Cooper was taken over by the Oakland Raiders in the middle of the 2018 season and recorded 132 receptions for 1,914 yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 games with Dallas.